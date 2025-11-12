Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Has $175,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $218.27 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.