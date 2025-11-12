Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys New Shares in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,001,000 after buying an additional 145,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,055,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. CLSA raised Li Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie lowered Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Li Auto stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

