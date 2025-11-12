Head-To-Head Analysis: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) versus Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Tilray Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Tilray Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tilray Brands and Capricor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray Brands 2 3 2 0 2.00 Capricor Therapeutics 1 0 7 1 2.89

Volatility and Risk

Tilray Brands currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 260.89%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Tilray Brands.

Tilray Brands has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray Brands and Capricor Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray Brands $821.31 million 1.76 -$2.19 billion ($2.27) -0.57 Capricor Therapeutics $11.13 million 25.47 -$40.47 million ($1.80) -3.44

Capricor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray Brands. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tilray Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray Brands and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray Brands -258.54% -6.79% -5.30% Capricor Therapeutics N/A -62.71% -50.82%

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Tilray Brands on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

