Happy City (NASDAQ:HCHL) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.34. 29,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 152,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Happy City in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Happy City Stock Up 1.2%
About Happy City
Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors.
