Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.40. 256,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 375,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

ALMU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aeluma in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $257.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 64.79%.

In other Aeluma news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $614,625.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,319,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,024,603.32. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 710,425 shares of company stock valued at $12,733,125 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeluma by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 217,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,850,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the second quarter worth $613,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aeluma during the second quarter worth $409,000.

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.

