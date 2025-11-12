ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 2,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11.

Get ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQDN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 90.91% of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Trust – ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sector. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.