ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 2,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.
ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11.
ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.
ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Company Profile
ProShares Trust – ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sector. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio.
