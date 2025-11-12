OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.8125.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of OS stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. OneStream has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.10.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.16 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneStream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $170,185.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,336.49. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,943 shares of company stock worth $2,622,985. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the third quarter worth $480,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OneStream by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 401,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OneStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneStream by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,605,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,606,000 after acquiring an additional 786,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the period.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

