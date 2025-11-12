Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI) & Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Financial Comparison

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) and Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Commonwealth Business Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.09 million 3.71 $5.44 million $1.15 16.43 Commonwealth Business Bank $122.69 million N/A $22.43 million $1.80 5.94

Risk and Volatility

Commonwealth Business Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares. Commonwealth Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affinity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Business Bank has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Commonwealth Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 14.55% 6.61% 0.91% Commonwealth Business Bank 15.89% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Affinity Bancshares and Commonwealth Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commonwealth Business Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats Commonwealth Business Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards. It offers commercial and residential real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, construction and land, and consumer loans, as well as balloon and adjustable-rate loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. Further, it operates a virtual bank under the name FitnessBank, which accepts deposits and provides higher interest rates based on customers meeting certain fitness goals. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About Commonwealth Business Bank

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

