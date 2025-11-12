Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.1667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,106.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 63.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGAU stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $395.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

