Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.0417.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Wall Street Zen lowered Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 13th.
NYSE STLA opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
