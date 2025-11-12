Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.54. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.