Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $235.53 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.68 and a 200 day moving average of $237.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

