Fagan Associates Inc. Trims Position in Visa Inc. $V

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cvfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.1%

V stock opened at $338.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.85. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

