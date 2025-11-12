National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.9091.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on National Vision and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get National Vision alerts:

View Our Latest Report on National Vision

Insider Activity at National Vision

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 544,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,862.35. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 69.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth $83,000.

National Vision Stock Down 0.0%

National Vision stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Vision has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -804.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.98 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.