Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Amphenol stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

