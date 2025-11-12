Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $32,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.79.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

HWM stock opened at $208.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $211.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.02.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

