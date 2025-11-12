Cascade Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

