Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,500 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,000.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,221.25.
Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported GBX 19.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Research analysts expect that Kainos Group will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current year.
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
