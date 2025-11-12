Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $148.54 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $347.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

