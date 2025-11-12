Q1 EPS Forecast for Arch Capital Group Lifted by Analyst

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.66 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

