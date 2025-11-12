Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Apex Wealth Management LLC

Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 3.3% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,495,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,823.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $439.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.08, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.40 and a 200-day moving average of $358.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Melius started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

