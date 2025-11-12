Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP Shares Bought by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 85,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

