Austin Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,521,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of AVRE opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

