Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,341,000 after buying an additional 672,158 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in HubSpot by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after buying an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after buying an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $99,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.41.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $394.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $375.01 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,933.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

