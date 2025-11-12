Austin Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 84,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $30.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

