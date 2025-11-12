Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $514,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,324.80. This represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

