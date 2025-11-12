Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Austin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.21. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

