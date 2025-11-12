Austin Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,769 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF $MFUS

Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF comprises 5.5% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 382,816.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the period.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MFUS stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

