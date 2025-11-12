Bailard Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Cummins Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $475.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $484.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,559 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,558 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

