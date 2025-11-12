Bailard Inc. Sells 356,480 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $34,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.