Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Raises Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 341.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 169.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $153.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

