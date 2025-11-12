MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. MYR Group comprises about 4.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 214.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 206,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 172,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,511,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 298,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,750,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG opened at $233.58 on Wednesday. MYR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.72 and a twelve month high of $241.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.01.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.72 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $676,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,019.80. This represents a 33.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

