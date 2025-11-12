Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 20,805 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

