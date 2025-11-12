iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Stock Position Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,344,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,697 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $74,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

