20,000 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,452,000 after buying an additional 661,031 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 35,223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 537,164 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after acquiring an additional 311,875 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 804.2% during the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,290,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

ICSH stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

