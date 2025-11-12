Austin Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.4%

SCHP stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

