Q3 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Lowered by Roth Capital

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$6.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.