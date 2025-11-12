Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 32,149 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 32,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $166,531.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,658.78. This trade represents a 58.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 18,502 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $83,999.08.

On Friday, November 7th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 19,739 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $93,760.25.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.10. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($5.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.79) by $0.28. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 404.56% and a negative net margin of 5,043.64%.The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.74% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYRA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

