Bailard Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 30,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of IYR stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.