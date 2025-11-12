John Calys Sells 1,001 Shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP John Calys sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $242,952.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,189.14. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VRSN opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.62 and a twelve month high of $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered VeriSign from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

