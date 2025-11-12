Peter Anthony Cannito, Jr. Acquires 32,155 Shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anthony Cannito, Jr. acquired 32,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,682.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,980.88. The trade was a 6.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Redwire Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RDW stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Redwire Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $886.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RDW. Wall Street Zen downgraded Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Redwire from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwire from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Redwire by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

