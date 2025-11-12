E.W. Scripps FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Noble Financial

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for E.W. Scripps’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $525.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.58 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.25%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.W. Scripps currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $264.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

