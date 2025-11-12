Barrington Research Forecasts Haemonetics Q3 Earnings

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings cut Haemonetics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 591.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 149,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,355,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $6,783,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.