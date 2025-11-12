FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TWI Issued By Noble Financial

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWIFree Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Titan International in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Titan International (NYSE:TWIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $466.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.74 million. Titan International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

TWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWI

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.91. Titan International has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.