FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TWI Issued By Noble Financial

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Titan International in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $466.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.74 million. Titan International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.
TWI opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.91. Titan International has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.94.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
