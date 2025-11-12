W Patrick Mattson Purchases 13,000 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) COO W Patrick Mattson bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $102,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 386,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,485.17. This represents a 3.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 423.43 and a current ratio of 423.43. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $541.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.90.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 421,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 92.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 403,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $2,241,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 207.7% during the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 296,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 200,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 186,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

