Suzanne Helen Sells 1,250 Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $134,287.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,583.54. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,017,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $312,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

