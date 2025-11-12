Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,860 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.