Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.4286.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTL. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, September 18th.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTL opened at $4.40 on Friday. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $433.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 788,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 630,778 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $833,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vertical Aerospace by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 113,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

See Also

