Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $987.48 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $999.95. The company has a market cap of $933.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $809.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $776.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

