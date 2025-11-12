Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,340 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.3%

Henry Schein stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

